…CENTER OF JOSEPHINE PASSING TO THE NORTHEAST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Josephine Advisory Number

16NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL1120201100 AM AST Sat Aug 15 2020 SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION———————————————–LOCATION…19.1N 60.2WABOUT 200 MI…320 KM ENE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDSMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES<img src=”/images/2020/08/15/815-11-wind.jpg” alt=”” /> WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 60.2 West. Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands today and tonight. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through today. After that, Josephine is expected to weaken as it encounters unfavorable upper-level winds. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) to the north of the center. The minimum central pressure estimated from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 1008 mb (29.77 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND———————-RAINFALL: Josephine is expected to cause storm-total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches over portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Isolated minor flooding is possible in Puerto Rico through Monday. Forecaster Beven

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/center-of-josephine-passing-to-the-northeast-of-the-leeward-islands