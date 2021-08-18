Central Committee with the Prime Minister on the Country Package and Implementation Agenda Today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for at 11.00am in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.

The agenda point is: Discussion with the Prime Minister on the Country Package and the Implementation agenda for Sint Maarten.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/central-committee-with-the-prime-minister-on-the-country-package-and-implementation-agenda-today