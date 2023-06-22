Cerebral palsy no match for willpower of Prins Willem top pupil, aces FBE exams | THE DAILY HERALD

Prins Willem-Alexander School for Special Education valedictorian Keyshanti Hodge (second left) with her mother Kaharina Hodge-Pollock (left), her sister Keshendra (right) and her father Garry Pollock (back). Not in photo is her little brother Garry. (Judy H. Fitzpatrick photo)

By Judy H. Fitzpatrick

BELVEDERE–Having cerebral palsy, literally limping her way to and from school in a walker, losing the tips of four fingers and missing school for about a year to undergo critical surgeries and rehabilitation were no match for the grit and willpower of thirteen-year-old St. Maarten-born Prins Willem-Alexander School for Special Education (PWAS) pupil Keyshanti Nakia Hodge.

Battling hurdles from the minute she came out of her mother’s womb as a 5½-month extremely premature baby, Hodge defied odds, taking the bold step to sit the 2023 Foundation Based Education (FBE) Exit Examinations, the only pupil from her school to do so, and passing with grades that were sufficient to land her in one of the country’s top academic schools.

However, with a strong passion for cooking, she chose to attend Sundial School because she believes that this will give her the best foundation to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a leading chef and eventually owning her own restaurant.

The well-spoken articulate teen, along with her parents, sat with this reporter after receiving her valedictorian award at PWAS’ graduation ceremony on Thursday to share her inspirational story and give an insight into her fighting spirit in an effort to show that a disability should not define a person.

Clad in a pearly white gown, matching necklace, earrings and bracelet, ankle-high white boots and boasting her infectious smile, Keyshanti feels blessed. “I feel very proud of myself,” she says. “Yes, the exams were a bit difficult, but I kept my calm and I passed. Everyone should know that even if you have a disability or an impairment you can still make it. Look, I was born with cerebral palsy and I still made it.

“I can remember when I first walked through the gates of Prins Willem-Alexander School, I was using a walker, literally limping my way through, asking for assistance. I remember seeing other children walking or running around and I would think to myself, ‘Will I ever be able to walk as fast or even run like them?,’” Keyshanti recalled in her valedictorian address. “Well yes, that day finally came. I missed some time out of school, but thank God my surgeries were successful and I returned to school walker-free.

“Now I am walking just as fast as my schoolmates and teachers would even have to shout at times, ‘Keyshanti, stop the running!’ but in my mind, I am, like, ‘You can’t stop me,’” she said in jest.

“I said this to say it doesn’t matter how you start, it is the end that matters.”

A rough start

Keyshanti, the middle of three children, had it rough from birth. Her mother Kaharina Hodge-Pollock said she was just 5½ months pregnant when her daughter was born. As St. Maarten did not have the facilities, as an extreme preemie, Keyshanti had to be flown off island to Curaçao where facilities existed to care for babies who were extremely premature.

Keyshanti’s first battles started soon after, when doctors told the family that Keyshanti had a debilitating stomach infection and would not live to see the next day. But Keyshanti was a fighter. Her tiny body fought off the infection with the help of medications.

During her hospitalisation, complications resulting from a botched insertion of a catheter in a vein on her left elbow restricted blood flow to her hands and resulted in her losing the tips of four fingers. The family was told she would never be able to use the hand. But Keyshanti’s fighting spirit said, “No.” With the exception of the scars at the tips of her affected fingers, she has full use of the affected hand.

Later in life, some would have mean things to say about her fingers, calling them ugly, and although the mean words have subsided and these days curious people just ask what is wrong with her fingers, Keyshanti wants everyone to be cautious of being judgmental and to know that kind words make a big impact.

After a few months hospitalised, she was discharged and was able to return to her sweet St. Maarten land, but her struggles were just beginning.

“When she got a little older, we noticed that something was wrong with her legs,” said her mother, who explained that Keyshanti’s legs were permanently bent outwards at the knee, resulting in her walking in a stooping position, something that was uncomfortable and painful for little Keyshanti.

After an uphill battle involving a combination of factors, including insurance and medical professionals, the family eventually received a diagnosis that their daughter had cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. Cerebral means having to do with the brain. Palsy means weakness or problems with using the muscles. The condition meant that Keyshanti had to walk with a stroller.

This was extremely difficult when she started school at the Methodist Agogic Center’s (MAC’s) campus in Betty’s Estate. She used a walker and was mostly reserved, staying by herself. And although the school did its utmost to accommodate Keyshanti, it was difficult, as it was not equipped with the facilities for a physically-impaired child. The school recommended that Keyshanti attend PWAS. “The MAC school really did try. They did their best, but it turned out that [PWAS – Ed.] was better to accommodate her,” said her mother.

After crossing other hurdles, her parents were able to get Keyshanti flown abroad to Colombia for critical surgery and therapy for her legs, which significantly improved her gait. Her medical journey meant that she missed school for almost a year.

Fighting spirit

Back in school, Keyshanti did her best and she excelled. When the attentive educators at PWAS noticed her potential, they contacted her parents and discussed her taking a shot at the FBE exams, which are not customarily administered to pupils at the school, unless a child is seen as capable. Not one to back down, Keyshanti accepted the challenge and began to put in the work.

“As soon as the summer started [in 2022], I came to summer school. I spent my carnival vacation working in math classes and more than half of the time, when everyone else went home I stayed back with my math teacher working,” she said, explaining that she had sacrificed just about every break to prepare for the exam.

She confidently sat the exam and was delighted with the results. She scored an impressive 67%, which is 22% higher than the requirements to enter Sundial School and is within the range of acceptance to, for example, St. Maarten Academy’s academic section.

Now that she will be headed to high school, her parents have one clear message: “Don’t judge a book by its cover and don’t limit a child because of a physical factor or mental disorder,” said her father, who almost broke down when detailing the struggles that the family had gone through over the years to ensure that their child did not fall through the cracks.

“It was very difficult,” he said.

“Very,” his wife concurred.

Keyshanti was one of nine pupils to graduate from PWAS on Thursday. She was high in praises for those at her school who had helped her: Teacher Arrindell, Ms. Brissette, her class educator Teacher Stewart, Mrs. White, Ms. Mantani, Miss Baly, Ms. Poonam and principal Ms. Barry.

“Keyshanti is amazing. She defines resilience. She works extremely hard and with guidance she will continue to soar high,” said a visibly proud PWAS Principal Norma Barry.

