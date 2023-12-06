Certificates handed to social duty graduates | THE DAILY HERALD

Marching into Fort Amsterdam.

WILLEMSTAD–Youngsters who participated in the Social Development Trajectory SVT or “Un Komienso Nobo” at the Suffisant Marine Barracks in Curaçao received their certificates. For the first time this was done in governing centre Fort Amsterdam.

Under the guidance of defence forces, this group commenced their first phase of the programme on August 21, 2023. Over a four-month period, they learned military-style skills and values such as discipline, self-respect, structure, resilience, trust and a sense of responsibility.

Group photo

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, 12 received their certificates, along with recognition of their achievements, during a brief ceremony. They will immediately transition to the second phase, the so-called Learn-Work Trajectory LWT under the supervision of the “Funditut” implementing organisation.

In this part the youths continue their educational preparation for a role that aligns with their capabilities in the job market. With these two phases, government of Curaçao, in collaboration with the Dutch Defence Ministry, offers future prospects and a fresh start to these individuals.

The project is executed within the framework of agreements between Curaçao and the Netherlands concerning reforms in the so-called country package. It is incorporated under theme “H18” and designated as the Social Development Programme.

Curaçao’s Ministries of Justice, of Social Development, Labour and Welfare SOAW and of Education, Science, Culture and Sports OWCS are partners in this project together with the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

In February 2024 a new SVT training will commence, this time exclusively for men. There are still a few spots available for interested individuals between 18 and 24 years old who have no school diploma, are unemployed or have had contact with the justice system. Registration closes on January 2

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/certificates-handed-to-social-duty-graduates