Cervical cancer screening info session held in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

The Public Health Department prevention team having a discussion with attendees.



ST. EUSTATIUS–Public Health Dr. Jan Brethouwer provided information about cervical cancer during an event held at the Prevention Clinic in Golden Rock on the evening of Tuesday, April 5.

The event was part of a series of public health awareness clinics that will be held in a collaborative effort of the island and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (“Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu” (RIVM)). A meeting between the Public Health Department team and RIVM is also expected to take place during the week of April 18.

Tuesday’s clinic focused on the cervical cancer screening programme. Women ages 30-60 are being urged to participate in a free screening.

Brethouwer said cervical cancer is a malignant tumour of the cervix that develops very slowly and is caused by a long-lasting infection with the human papillomavirus HPV. Screening is important, as testing detects HPV or abnormal cells, the prevention team said. Early detection helps with treatment and prevention of a person later developing cancer and the prevention team is trying to get the word around for women to take advantage of the screenings.

Attendees had an opportunity to ask questions. The women were asked to provide their input on the material they were viewing and the information they were presented with.

Also present at the event were Prevention Coordinator Shanna Mercera-Gibbs and Bernadine Pandt of the Public Health Department.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cervical-cancer-screening-info-session-held-in-statia