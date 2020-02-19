Chamber hosting conference on Social Security Financing Law | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–As part of the agreement signed in October 2019, the Bar Association of Guadeloupe in partnership with the St. Martin Chamber of Commerce and Trades CCISM invites business leaders and anyone concerned to a conference-debate on the topic of the Social Security Financing Law LFSS, at the Maison des Entreprises, 10 Rue Jean-Jacques Fayel, Concordia, from 10:00am to 12:00pm Friday, February 21.

An assessment of the application of the 2017 and 2018 social security financing law will be drawn up in the presence of the Social Security Department and various experts from the territory, followed by a presentation of the application and consequences of the 2019 law.

Come out in numbers to exchange around the measures put in place and benefit from the advice and support of professionals. Free entrance, but registration recommended, at

https://www.ccism.fr/bookings-checkout/conf%C3%A9rence-d%C3%A9bat-lfss-1/book

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/chamber-hosting-conference-on-social-security-financing-law