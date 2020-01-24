Chamber of Commerce launches first ‘I Love my Business’ contest | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the French-side Chamber of Commerce CCISM has launched the first edition of the “I Love My Business” contest.

Announced on its social media networks on Wednesday, January 22, the “I Love My Business” competition aims to promote entrepreneurs and businesses during Valentine’s Day, stimulate sales and help highlight the talents of the island.

The contest is open to various independent commercial or craft structures (but not part of a group, or from a company located outside of the island of St. Martin). They must be registered with the St. Martin Chamber, whether under the Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Trades, or Chamber of Agriculture. Associative structures are not eligible. Participation in the contest is free.

Applicants are nominated on the Chamber’s website

www.ccism.com using a dedicated form. The nomination file consists of commercial name of the company; last name and first name of the manager and/or the entrepreneur; the address for performing the activity; a short description of the activity and/or the entrepreneur; and a representative photo of the company and/or the entrepreneur.

The stages of the competition:

Stage 1: January 20, launch of communication of the competition.

Stage 2: nomination of the candidates and validation of the nominations by the Chamber (check that the nominees are still active) from January 27 to February 13 at 2:00 pm, St. Martin hours. An “I love my business 2020” sticker will be given after the validation phase.

Stage 3: from January 27 to February 13 the public will vote for their favourite business / entrepreneur on the official Chamber Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ccism978/ with a “like” on the photo of their favourite company/entrepreneur. Voting will close at 2:00pm St. Martin time, on February 13.

The winner (the photo with the most “likes”) will be announced on February 14, on the official Chamber Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/ccism978/.

Each winner in each category will benefit from a professional photo shoot worth 250 euros. The photos will be sent in digital format, and a banner on the CCISM website as the winner of the 2020 edition alongside other winners.

The winner with the most “likes” in all categories will benefit from a focus on the “Good Îles” show (premium pack) produced by IO TV, two broadcasts per evening for one month, worth 690 euros.

All of the contest rules are available on the CCISM website

www.ccism.com in the “I love my business” section.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/chamber-of-commerce-launches-first-i-love-my-business-contest