Chamber urges public to come forward with GEBE complaints | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Businesses and individuals with complaints about utilities company NV GEBE can now lodge those complaints at St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI), which plans to address them in the absence of a consumers’ bureau in St. Maarten.

COCI said in a press release on Wednesday that it is aware of the operational challenges faced by GEBE and while acknowledging the complexity of such issues, certain practices have emerged and in recent days escalated, raising heightened concerns, particularly due to their significant impact on the business community and residents.

“COCI is resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the interests of businesses and residents alike. Considering the absence of a dedicated consumer bureau, we are taking proactive steps to address these concerns through appropriate channels,” COCI said in a press release.

“It is imperative that such matters are dealt with in a structured manner, serving the interest of all who are dependent on the provisioning of utilities by NV GEBE to have long-term effective results. We therefore invite the businesses and the community at large to come forward with their specific issues and complaints pertaining to NV GEBE's operations and/or utilities provisioning. Your feedback is invaluable in ensuring that the concerns are comprehensively understood and effectively resolved,” stated COCI.

The Chamber said it remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for the prosperity and well-being of the business community and residents. “Together, we can work towards fostering a business-friendly environment and enhancing the quality of life for all,” stated COCI.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/chamber-urges-public-to-come-forward-with-gebe-complaints