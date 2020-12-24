Chapel Piece holds its annual Christmas party | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Walton Schmidt playing his guitar, Nella Livingston-Berkel, Sylvia Merkman and Philomina Bradshaw singing “A Candle is Burning.” Master of Ceremonies at Chapel Piece’s annual Christmas party Ismael Berkel is sitting at right.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Chapel Piece Health and Recreational Center held its annual Christmas party on Tuesday, December 22.

Master of Ceremonies Ishmael Berkel spoke about the joy of Christmas. When he was a boy his family resided in “The White House on the Mountain” and on Christmas Day, they used to take food to Bengal, where the Duggins plantation was located. In those days, donkeys were the means of transportation, as there were no vehicles.

Chapel Piece Health and Recreational Center director Hilda Berkel (standing) with some of the attendees.

Teacher Hilary Udenhout explained how Christmas was celebrated in her country of birth Suriname, and Walton Schmidt reminisced about his childhood Christmastimes, witnessing the late Peter John and his drum team playing nonstop on Christmas Eve and throughout Christmas Day.

When he became older, he and his band members formed a string band which would do the same. When one band member’s voice became hoarse, another would take over serenading the public. The band first went by the name the Hippie Band and was changed later to Kily Band.

Chapel Piece director Hilda Berkel said this was the largest group of people the centre had ever hosted. Many seniors present reflected on how Christmas was during their childhood days, as well as about the difference from how they celebrated the day when they were older.

Many sang songs, danced and interacted with each other throughout the event. A delicious lunch and dessert were served, as well as many local Christmas snacks and drinks, especially locally made sorrel. A gift bag was presented to each of the attendees.

Schmidt, who played his guitar, was joined by Nella Livingston-Berkel, Sylvia Merkman and Philomina Bradshaw as they sang “A Candle is Burning”, which was written by the late Dennis Sprott. The song was dedicated to Sprott’s sister Vera Simmons-Sprott, who was in attendance.

The band Friends of Joey, comprising Lorraine Arnaud, Carla Duinkerk and Marlon Hook, entertained the audience with their mixture of Christmas and secular music.

