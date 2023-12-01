Charmain Vaughan resigns as NCBA CEO | THE DAILY HERALD

Charmaine Vaughan, CEO of NCBA.

ANGUILLA–The National Commercial Bank of Anguilla (NCBA) has announced the resignation of Sharmaine Vaughan, current Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Her last day will be February 15, 2024.

She joined the bank in August 2019 and during her tenure has become a market leader in the banking industry and well-respected in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. There has been un-precedented growth in market share in the areas of loans, deposits and assets; improved capital and reserves; attainment of sustained and record profitability; and the building of a strong leadership team.

Vaughan commented, “It has been a privilege to lead NCBA alongside such a fantastic team of indi-viduals and serving the people of Anguilla. I am truly thankful to have been able to participate in the bank’s evolution. NCBA is well positioned for great success in the coming years, the bank is well capi-talised and is growing strongly. I have no doubt that NCBA will continue to grow in influence within the banking sector, and I wish NCBA all the best in the future.”

Chair of NCBA’s Board of Directors, Geoff Scott said, “Sharmaine is a talented and inspiring leader who has shown tremendous dedication to NCBA and Anguilla. While we are saddened that she has chosen to move on, we are grateful to her and her family and for the strong legacy she leaves behind. The Board will commence a full search for a new CEO and will take time to secure the best possible candidate while ensuring the bank continues to deliver exceptional service to its customers.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/charmain-vaughan-resigns-as-ncba-ceo