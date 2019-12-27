Charted history | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion visited the “Kadaster” office of the Land Registry earlier this week to meet with the supervisory board and the director. Irion was updated on the state of affairs at the Kadaster. He expressed “great interest” in the preservation of the archive of the Kadaster. While viewing authentic documents of slave ownership, the minister said, “This is an important part of our local history and should be treated as such.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93566-charted-history