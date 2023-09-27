Charter for ‘Good Behaviour on the Road’ unveiled at Lycée | THE DAILY HERALD

A short ceremony was held outside the Daniella Jeffry Lycée in Concordia on Tuesday morning to unveil a charter for Good Behaviour on the Road aimed at the youth of St. Martin. In photo: Students unveil the charter outside the Lycée. (Robert Luckock photos)

MARIGOT–A short ceremony was held outside the Daniella Jeffry Lycée in Concordia on Tuesday morning to unveil a charter for Good Behaviour on the Road aimed at the youth of St. Martin.

Préfet Vincent Berton, Vice Recteur Harry Christophe, Assistant Vice Recteur Andy Amongon, President of Securité Routière de Saint-Martin Bruno Ravier, Lyéee Principal Janine Hamlet, and some of the students involved in the project, were present.

The charter has been produced by secondary school students (5th and 4th grades from Collèges Soualiga and Mont des Accords) and high school students (2nd grade from Robert Weinum) and is available in three languages: French, English and Spanish.

Easy to follow images show commonly incorrect situations with a red cross (not wearing a helmet, performing “wheelies”, riding stripped-down scooters) and demonstrates the correct behavior to adopt in these situations with a green tick.

It also notes the emergency numbers in the event of an accident (15, 17, 18 and 112). There is also a QR Code that links to an educational file on road safety education projects.

The charter for good behavior on the road will be displayed in 13 first and second level schools on St. Martin. It is intended for the entire educational community: pupils, teachers, organisers, parents, etc.

This initiative was financed by the 2023 “Road safety” call for projects managed by the Préfecture of Saint-Barthélemy and St. Martin as part of actions arising from the December 2022 Road Security Conference and the St. Martin Road Security Action Plan which continues to evolve.

