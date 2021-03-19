Checking on water supply | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek (centre), accompanied by his legal advisor Lyndon Lewis, conducted working visits to the three water plants in St. Maarten, in Pointe Blanche, Cay Bay and Cupecoy.

In preparation of the agreement with the water production company Seven Seas, Panneflek was briefed on the operations of water production and the status of the different water plants by Franklin Richards and the Seven Seas staff.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/checking-on-water-supply