Chef de Weever set to coach new national culinary team | THE DAILY HERALD

Chef Renata de Weever

PHILIPSBURG–As the November month officially ended off the St. Maarten Flavors, the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) have asked Chef Renata de Weever to join the exploratory committee as a coach of a new national culinary team, to which she responded positively.

During St. Maarten Flavors, funds were collected for launching a new St. Maarten talent team to this prestigious Miami contest.

Chef de Weever currently works at Morgan Resort’s SALT restaurant, after a career at various renowned restaurants locally and abroad. The last St. Maarten culinary team competing in the “Taste of the Caribbean 2017,” of which Chef de Weever was captain, brought nine medals back to St. Maarten.

The St. Maarten Flavors programme, running throughout the full month of November, saw 49 St. Maarten restaurants and bars offer sharply reduced-price menus at a fixed price of US $49 for a three-course dinner to US $17.50 for a special or cocktail combination to residents and visitors.

At its well visited website Stmaartenflavors.com, menus and locations of participating restaurants were found. An adjoining auction led to support funds of a new St. Maarten team to take part in the prestigious “Taste of the Caribbean” culinary competition in Miami.

A first survey amongst participating restaurants shows an overall positive experience, measured in St. Maarten Flavors signature dishes sold, extra or new clients (re)gained and media exposure for individual restaurants and the St. Maarten culinary sector, both domestic and abroad.

Organising committee member Lisa Coffi of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau calls on restaurants interested in a second edition to let us know soonest via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. “St. Maarten Flavors is intended to resonate our standing of the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean worldwide, and we will continue to do so, including references to this successful programme, so it is good to be on board early.”

The organising committee cordially thanked everyone who was in one way or another involved in the success of the initiative.

