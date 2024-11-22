Child rights exhibition on display at library | THE DAILY HERALD

The child rights exhibition.

PHILIPSBURG–To celebrate World Children’s Day, Wednesday, November 20, the St. Maarten National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) partnered with the St. Maarten library to create a child rights exhibition at its Philipsburg branch and the satellite library at Hillside Christian Schools Asha Stevens Campus.

“The display provides useful information on the Convention on the Rights of the Child for parents and children,” the library said in a press release on Thursday. “Every child deserves access to basic rights, such as quality education, nutritious food, a safe and loving home, clean water and protection from harm.”

The exhibition features books, which can be borrowed from the library, that focus on protecting children from discrimination, as well as caring and treatment of children with disabilities, children without families and children in the justice system, among other topics.

The library encourages parents, teachers and students to visit to borrow the books on display and receive activity booklets and a free digital copy of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The library’s Philipsburg branch is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm, while the satellite branches in Cay Hill and Belvedere are open from 2:30 to 6:00pm.

For more information, persons can call the St. Maarten Library at tel. 1-721-542-2970, or visit

www.library.sx or the library’s social media pages.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/child-rights-exhibition-on-display-at-library