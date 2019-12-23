Children enjoy Christmas Experience in Marigot | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Scores of young children accompanied by their parents enjoyed the Christmas Experience organised by the Culture Service in the garden of Hotel de la Collectivité on Sunday afternoon.

The event, sponsored by SEMSAMAR, Port of Marigot, Air Caraïbes, and St. Martin Tourism Office, brought some welcome festive cheer to Marigot after the troubles on the French side of the past 10 days.

The Collectivité wanted to focus on the children and had organized a distribution of some 500 presents of an educational nature for children from ages four to 10.

Children submitted their wishes to Santa Claus by placing their requests in a box at the St. Martin Tourism Office. Some of the amusing letters were read aloud. Santa Claus was surrounded by excited children when he arrived, before taking his special seat on the stage. Children lined up to receive their presents.

First Vice-President Valérie Damaseau and third Vice-President Annick Pétrus were both present and thanked the crowd for supporting the event.

Before the distribution of gifts to the children, Santa Claus’s elves performed a song and dance routine, written by children from Clair St. Maximin during an after-school activity class assisted by entertainer Ricky da Phox.

Miss St. Martin/Miss St. Barths candidate for Miss France 2020, Layla Berry, assisted with the donating of gifts. Berry finished in the top 15 at the Miss France pageant, reportedly the most successful achievement for a Miss St. Martin candidate since the Miss St. Martin for Miss France election was created. She talked to the crowd about what a wonderful experience it was and encouraged young girls to dream big.

This year saw less participation for the traditional Punches, Puddings and Tarts competition, just four persons in two categories. Alex Andrew won the Pudding and Punch category and Catherine Robert won the Tart category. Both won round trip air tickets to Paris with Air Caraïbes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93527-children-enjoy-christmas-experience-in-marigot