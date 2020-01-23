Children’s book about Irma to be launched January 31 | THE DAILY HERALD

Author Loekie Morales (left) and illustrator Penka Petkova showing copies of “STORM.”

COLE BAY–STORM, the newest spiritual child of author Loekie Morales, which has been published in the English language by Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation, will be introduced to the public during a book-launch ceremony at Pineapple Pete restaurant on Welfare Road in Cole Bay on Friday, January 31, at 7.00pm.

STORM describes Hurricane Irma as seen through the eyes of two boys from Belvedere and Dutch Quarter. Their dramatic, but also uplifting experiences right before and after September 6, 2017, have been recorded in a colourful hardcover book, fit to read for anyone from the age of nine years old.

In addition to this story, the book incorporates the winning hurricane poems of the Beyond Kultura’s 2019 Writing Competition. Winners include first-time published poets such as Denny Mo, Paula Lovell, Nicholas Russo, Chloe Ifrah, Grace Cheasley, Laura Richardson and Walter Hellebrand. The book is illustrated by Penka Petkova.

Thanks to contributions by mayor sponsors, such as Central Bank of Sint Maarten and Curaçao, Prince Bernhard Cultural Fund, Windward Islands Bank and Dutch Language Union, class sets of STORM will be donated to primary schools in St. Maarten and Curaçao to stimulate comprehensive reading among the youth.

