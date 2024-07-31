Chris calls for amnesty to address ‘stateless children’ | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Christophe Emmanuel.





PHILIPSBURG–In response to what he says is “the growing number of stateless children in St. Maarten,” Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel is calling on the Minister of Justice to look into a comprehensive amnesty programme that would grant permanent residency to all children born to foreign parents in the country.

He said in a press release that this initiative aims to resolve the issue of statelessness and ensure that every child in St. Maarten has access to fundamental rights and opportunities.

A stateless person (in Dutch: staatloos) is someone who is not considered a citizen by any state. It should be noted that children born in St. Maarten to persons who do not have the Dutch nationality assume the nationality and citizenship of their mother (parent).

Emmanuel said in his release that “This is a pressing issue that we must address now, before it becomes a larger problem for our nation. Statelessness is not just a legal issue; it’s a human rights issue. Our children are suffering because of the failures of their parents, and we cannot continue to let them pay the price for these mistakes.”

Emmanuel is calling on the Minister of Justice to implement an amnesty programme that would grant permanent residency to all stateless children born in St. Maarten.

“As he envisions it, this programme would provide a clear pathway to permanent residency for children who have lived their entire lives in St. Maarten. It would ensure that these children can access education, healthcare, and social services without discrimination and uphold the rights of all children to grow up with dignity, free from the burdens of statelessness,” it was stated in the release.

The MP explained that “the challenge that stateless children in St. Maarten face are numerous, including but not limited to limited access to education, healthcare barriers, social exclusion and lack of legal rights. Many stateless children are denied access to formal education, severely limiting their future opportunities and personal development. Without proper nationality, accessing public healthcare services becomes a significant challenge, impacting the overall well-being of these children,” Emmanuel said.

“Additionally, stateless children often struggle to access essential social services and welfare benefits, pushing them further into poverty and social isolation, and without recognised nationality, these children lack the protection and legal rights necessary to participate fully in society.”

Emmanuel said the country has a responsibility to act decisively. “These children, who have grown up here, attended school here, and call St. Maarten their home, should not be left in limbo.”

He highlighted the chaotic and often heartbreaking experiences faced by stateless children and their families, who struggle with expired documents, lack of information, and bureaucratic hurdles. “We cannot ignore the reality that many families have been caught in this bureaucratic nightmare for decades. It’s time we take a stand and do what is right for these children,” Emmanuel added.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/chris-calls-for-amnesty-to-address-stateless-children