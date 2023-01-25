Chris says water runoff points clogged with full-grown trees | THE DAILY HERALD

A trench in the Cul de Sac area that is completely overgrown with trees.



PHILIPSBURG–Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel is once again sounding the alarm regarding the dangerous waterways and trenches in the various districts.

He asked Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran whether he is waiting for a flash food for someone to lose their life, to finally act and clean-up the country.

Emmanuel chided Doran for failing to execute the district cleaning after a bidding process was conducted. What happened to that process, he added, is still a mystery to most since work is not being carried out.

The MP pointed out that the water trenches and other water runoff points are “dangerously clogged up” with full grown trees. “Not even bush, but trees. You can barely see the trenches anymore. And this is in most districts. I have to wonder if the Minister of VROMI is waiting on a serious downpour, followed by a flash flood and people losing their lives in order for him to act,” Emmanuel said.

“The Minister is busy trying to distract the people from the fact that there is no actual work happening. He is walking down Front Street to determine problems areas? You need to walk Front Street to determine problems that have been there and that have been pointed out to you over and over again? Stop messing with people’s lives and do your job,” MP Emmanuel said in a press release.

This is the third time Emmanuel has urged the Minister to do something about the overgrown state of the district. Besides the trenches, several areas are completely overgrown by wild grass and small trees.

“There was a bidding process. I assume firms won the bid. Why is there no work happening? This is embarrassingly bad and very dangerous for our residents. God forbid a serious downpour hits us and children are in school in the cul-de-sac area. It will be an unthinkable disaster because the water will have nowhere to go,” the MP said.

