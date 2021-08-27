Chris Wever donates water to Safe Haven | THE DAILY HERALD

Former minister Chris Wever presents the packs of water to Safe Haven Director Vanessa Fraser.

PHILIPSBURG–Former Minister Chris Wever presented 35 1.5-litre six-packs of Karuline water to Safe Haven Director Vanessa Fraser on Wednesday, August 25, in an effort to prepare Safe Haven for the peak of the hurricane season.

Wever said that besides knowing St. Maarten’s experience with hurricanes, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the International Red Cross recommend keeping one gallon of water per person per day – or 12 gallons of water for a family of four – which should last for three days in case of an emergency.

He will also be donating water to 40 households in need based on this recommendation for a household of four persons per home. Wever will also donate water to senior citizens in the Red Cross homes in Belvedere.

“St. Maarteners know how to prepare for hurricanes, but not everyone may have all of the essentials they need in case of emergency. Water is at the top of the list of necessities. I just wanted to ensure that folks who may not have or have enough, have what they need,” Wever said in a press statement.

“I believe we are all called to serve our community. You don’t have to be in official office to give back or devote your time. If you have a network that can assist or simply know companies who might consider assisting, just approach them for the sake of the community. Most are very willing and I’m happy that I am able to do my part with the cooperation of generous partners.”

