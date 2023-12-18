Christmas baskets for Statia’s less fortunate | THE DAILY HERALD

A senior citizen accepting a Christmas basket from the group.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A group of individuals have decided to give 31 Christmas baskets to St. Eustatius’ elderly, unemployed, struggling families and a shut-in.

A home-bound person receiving a Christmas basket.

The group consists of Juliette George, Nadine Arnaud, Kimberly Alisha Philip, Miss Mature 2023-2024 Shomica Griffith, Little Miss Statia 2023-2024 Nayema Schmidt and Ryan and Shashy Miller. This is the fourth year that this group has given back to the community at Christmastime.

The group thanked those who donated or contributed to the Christmas basket initiative.

“Without God and those among us with giving hands and empathetic hearts, this would not be possible,” George said. “Heartfelt ‘thank you’ to you all and remember that no act of kindness, however small, is wasted.”

The group said they will continue to do this activity every year to “remind those in the community that they are not forgotten and are loved.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/christmas-baskets-for-statia-s-less-fortunate