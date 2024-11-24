Christmas parade, lighting ceremony upcoming Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A festive tradition returns this year, when Friday, November 29, a Christmas parade will once again ring in the festive season and bring Christmas cheer to the streets of Philipsburg.

Dubbed “Twilight in Town”, the event will also include a lighting ceremony, music and family-friendly entertainment. Twilight in Town was announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

In collaboration with key partners, TEATT is hosting the event 6:00-10:00pm Friday. The parade will begin at the head of town and make its way to Captain Hodge Wharf, where the festivities continue.

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten expressed the significance of the event, saying, “This is a meaningful time for the children, allowing them to experience the joy and spirit of Christmas early. It’s all about spreading joy, togetherness and the true essence of the holiday season, while bringing Christ into our hearts and homes. After a challenging year, this is an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate as one community.”

Children will receive Christmas treats and fun light-up trinkets along the route to enhance the festive atmosphere.

The celebrations will feature a special surprise guest to delight the little ones, the grand unveiling of Christmas lights, additional treats for children, and performances by The Bottle Neck Blowing Stars, Generation New Status STM Drum Band, DJ CD Ranking, Funtopia and Dow Musical Marching Steel Pan Band.

TEATT also announced more holiday festivities ahead, including “Philipsburg is Magical”, which transforms the capital into a bustling holiday market featuring local vendors, and extended shopping hours on December 23 and 24, which will include live entertainment and festive Christmas music.

The ministry, in collaboration with Funtopia and Xtratight Entertainment, is also illuminating key areas, including Philipsburg, Boardwalk Boulevard and Simpson Bay, with Christmas lighting, “creating an enchanting environment to inspire holiday joy and boost visibility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).” In its announcement, the ministry added that it is “committed to spreading holiday cheer across the island”.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/christmas-parade-lighting-ceremony-upcoming-friday