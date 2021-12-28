Christmas street parade | THE DAILY HERALD

The Red and White Parade on Thursday, December 23, drew a large crowd. The parade, which featured Santa Claus, choreographed groups, disc jockeys, floats and artificial snow, led from Buzzy Bees day-care centre to Golden Rock in St. Eustatius. The event was organised by Marcella “Lady of Culture” Marsdin. After the parade a fair took place near the pharmacy where people could buy delicious food, a variety of candy and cakes, gift baskets, plants and other items.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/christmas-street-parade