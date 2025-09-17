Christopher Wever elected 1st Vice President of Parliament | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Christopher Wever

PHILIPSBURG–Unified Resilience St. Maarten Movement (URSM) Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Wever has been elected the first Vice President of Parliament.

The vote took place during the Public Meeting of Parliament on September 15, 2025.

Wever’s election follows the resignation of former Vice President of Parliament, URSM MP Sjamira Roseburg, which took effect on September 9, 2025.

During the same meeting, Parliament also unanimously approved the advice on the installation and composition of the Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of Parliament. In total, there are 17 permanent and ad hoc committees.

The committee for Kingdom Affairs and Inter-parliamentary Relations consists of the faction leaders. These committees were proposed to be filled for the new parliamentary year, which officially opened on Tuesday last week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/christopher-wever-elected-1st-vice-president-of-parliament