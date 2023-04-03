Chuchubi Foundation honours nurse Selwyn A. Pantophlet | THE DAILY HERALD

Chuchubi Foundation honouring nurse Selwyn Antonio Pantophlet (centre).

PHILIPSBURG–Annually Chuchubi Foundation commemorates the National Anthem and Flag Day of Aruba on March 18. This year, the Foundation is celebrating its twentieth anniversary and in commemoration of this milestone several events will be organised throughout the year.

As customary, on Aruba National Anthem and Flag Day Chuchubi Foundation honours persons or foundations in the community who have contributed to the development of St. Maarten. This year, the foundation recognized Selwyn Antonio Pantophlet for his dedication and contribution in the medical field.

Pantophlet, a certified intensive care and coronary care nurse, has been working at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for the past 15 years.

He set up the Intensive Care Unit in SMMC and developed and organised various lectures on critical care nursing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) trainings for SMMC and the Ambulance Department.

He has also organised accredited advanced cardiovascular life support and Patient Advice and Liaison Service courses in collaboration with university hospitals in the United States and Canada.

The courses organised and facilitated by Pantophlet for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, critical care nurses and nursing assistants produced 230 graduates.

“He is appreciated for his contribution, not only as an instructor and educator, but also for his kind, loving and dedication he shows to his patients,” Chuchubi Foundation said.

The board and members of Chuchubi Foundation congratulated Pantophlet as their 24th honoree, and thanked the general public for their support over the last 20 years, and said they are looking forward to their continued patronage.

It is the goal of the foundation to foster and improve the relationship between Aruba and St. Maarten, through activities in the social, cultural and educational areas. Funds raised from these events are used to assist persons, not only in St. Maarten, but also on the other islands in the Caribbean affected by natural disasters.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/chuchubi-foundation-honours-nurse-selwyn-a-pantophlet