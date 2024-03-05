CIBC FirstCaribbean supports local foundations in breast cancer initiatives | THE DAILY HERALD

CIBC FirstCaribbean Country Manager Garth Sherwood (right) and Head of Retail and Business Banking Alphons Gumbs (left) present donation to Still Beautiful Foundation Board Member Cresencia Brown (centre, right) and Positive Foundation President Shelly Alphonso.

Participants in the workout segment of Move for the Cure. (file photo – Picture This Studio)

PHILIPSBURG–Positive Foundation, Still Beautiful, and Elektralyets Foundation recently received support from CIBC FirstCaribbean as they were presented with funds generated from last year’s Walk for the Cure event.

The fundraising walk held last year raised US $8,200, providing support to these foundations for initiatives like their Breast Cancer Support Group. Established in May 2023, the support group convenes monthly, offering a nurturing environment for patients, survivors and their families.

Featuring motivational speakers, survivor narratives and guest presentations from St. Maarten Medical Center, medical professionals and dieticians, the support group discusses topics such as coping with cancer, care and travel experiences, nutrition and self-care, among other relevant issues. The foundations aim to continue this effort into 2024 with a year-round programme.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, which marked 12 years last year, is the largest cancer fundraiser in the region, originated as part of the bank’s 10th anniversary celebrations and is now held across the bank’s regional footprint.

The funds raised from the walk primarily go toward assisting in the purchase and maintenance of equipment used for diagnosing and treating cancer patients.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cibc-firstcaribbean-supports-local-foundations-in-breast-cancer-initiatives