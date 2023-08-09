Cinderella the Musical has grand performance | THE DAILY HERALD

Cinderella, played by Juvelle Maduro, wishing that she too can dress up to go to the ball.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Aloei School of Performing Arts staged its second showing of “Cinderella the Musical” with a touch of “Caribbean-ness” on August 3, with the diverse audience having enjoyed the dynamic performances of its youthful cast.

Many first-time attendees were stunned by the quality of the show and others wondered if this was truly a local production.

“Although there were many challenges leading up to our encore presentation, we were extremely satisfied with the end product,” said Aloei School for Performing Arts Director Christina Timber-Glover. “We are grateful that Cinderella was played by Juvelle Maduro, who was still on the island just before leaving for school, and a new Prince was played by Shaquam Euson, who will leave shortly to further his studies.”

According to her, this will be the last presentation of Cinderella the Musical in St. Eustatius, but they are planning to visiting neighbouring islands in the near future in addition to working on Aloei’s second musical, “The Lion King out of Africa”.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cinderella-the-musical-has-grand-performance