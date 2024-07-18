Civil Registry delivers voting cards to Post Office for upcoming election | THE DAILY HERALD

The voting cards being delivered to the Post Office on Wednesday.

PHILIPSBURG–The Civil Registry Department delivered a total of 20,629 voting cards to Postal Services St. Maarten NV (PSS) on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming snap election on August 19.

The Post Office will be responsible for distributing the voting cards to all eligible voters across the country. Voters are advised to regularly check their mailboxes for the arrival of their voting cards, especially considering the current weather conditions impacting St. Maarten, the Civil Registry said in a press release.

Any remaining undelivered voting cards will be returned to the Civil Registry by August 9 and voters who do not receive their voting cards by this date should not be concerned.

The Civil Registry will announce new dates for card pick-up to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the election.

For more information, the Civil Registry Department can be contacted at tel. +1(721)542-2400, ext. 2010.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/civil-registry-delivers-voting-cards-to-post-office-for-upcoming-election