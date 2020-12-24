Civil Servants Christmas Special airs today, Thurs. | THE DAILY HERALD

Joshua Bell of the Ministry of General Affairs performing a song.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs urges everyone to tune in to the virtual “Civil Servants Christmas Special,” which will be aired today, Thursday, December 24, at 9:00am and rebroadcast on Christmas Day via the Department of Communication (DCOMM) media outlets (SXMGOV Facebook and YouTube) and via Sint Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

Junedry Brown of the Ministry VSA solo performance at the steps of the Government Administration Building.

“In this time of COVID-19, and in the remnants of the echoing after-effects and continued building-back period after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, citizens of our friendly island have faced many challenges. Acknowledging those challenges that we have faced and still have to endure, a cross section of employees within the government of St Maarten have come together to share with you holiday cheer, the spirit of goodwill and great tidings for the Christmas season," it was stated in a press release.

“I invite the public of St. Maarten to sit back and partake in this joyous and festive Christmas video presentation by our civil servants, notwithstanding the difficult year we have all endured. I have participated in the programme, and I must say it was a wonderful experience to share in the spirit of Christmas,” Jacobs said.

The “Civil Servants Christmas Special” is a virtual Christmas wish coming from the hearts of the civil servants, wishing everyone season’s greetings, expressed through their various talents and gifts of voice, dance, spoken word, and storytelling. The virtual “Civil Servants Christmas Special” also features Jacobs' 2020 Christmas Message.

