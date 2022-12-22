Civil servants off Dec. 23, 30, Jan. 2 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Civil servants will get some extra time to spend with their loved ones this holiday season as they will be off on Friday, December 23; Friday, December 30; and Monday, January 2.



Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs made the announcement during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday. She said the Government Administration Building will also be closed on these days.

She said the closures will “give civil servants a much-needed time off,” and she urged persons who planned to conduct business at the Government Administration Building on these days to take note of the closures.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/civil-servants-off-dec-23-30-jan-2