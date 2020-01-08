Civil servants off from 3:00pm Thurs. to vote | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Council of Ministers has decided to give all civil servants off as of 3:00pm Thursday to get time to cast their ballots.

The decision was made by the Council on January 7. According to a memo communicated to civil servants, in accordance with the law, every person is allowed two hours to vote during working hours, if persons are unable to vote outside their work hours.

“The Council of Ministers, however has decided in its meeting of January 7, 2020 to grant all public servants time off for voting on Thursday, January 9, as of 3:00pm,” the communique said. This means that government offices will close at 3:00pm Thursday.

The Council of Ministers decision applies to all government departments and services as long as service permits. Civil Servants who have to vote at a different time before 3:00pm would have to seek the approval of their department head and or secretary general.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93832-civil-servants-off-from-3-00pm-thurs-to-vote