Civil servants to get 8% vacation pay and 2% retroactive increase this year | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs addressed concerns regarding the vacation pay and retroactive indexation for civil servants during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

Gumbs confirmed that all civil servants will receive their 8% vacation allowance in June 2025. “This question has come up many times, and I want to state clearly that all civil servants will receive their 8% vacation allowance in June 2025,” Gumbs said.

She also said that both she and Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina will return to Parliament next week for a public meeting focused on the increase of the vacation allowance. “To civil servants: I want to be transparent, the 8% will be paid out in June 2025,” Gumbs reiterated.

She also provided clarity on the 2% retroactive indexation, which will be applied starting January 1, 2025. Gumbs explained that after the May 2025 salary payment, the salary scales will be updated to reflect the 2% increase, with civil servants beginning to receive their adjusted salaries in June. “As of June, civil servants will begin receiving the adjusted salary with the 2% included,” she said.

The retroactive amount covering the period from January to May 2025 will be paid out in July 2025. “This timeline allows the Wages and Salaries Department sufficient time to perform the necessary manual calculations and ensure accuracy and payment for all civil servants,” Gumbs explained.

