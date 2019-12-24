Civil servants to get additional time off | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Civil Servants will be getting additional time off for the holiday season.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs informed government workers of the additional holiday time off, as per the decision made by the Council of Ministers on December 19.

In addition to the already scheduled public holidays, civil servant in all departments will also be off on Tuesday, December 24, for half of the day; Friday, December 27, for half of the day and Tuesday, December 31, for half of the day.

The half days off apply to all civil servants in all departments and services as long as it does not impact core emergency services.

