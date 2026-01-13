Clara Reyes retires as Head of Culture Dept. after years of service | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) has announced the retirement of Clara Reyes as Head of the Department of Culture, marking the conclusion of her day-to-day duties in December 2025 and the start of her official retirement in April 2026.

Reyes became Head of the Department of Culture in 2018 and concludes her tenure after utilising accrued vacation leave. According to the ministry, she leaves behind a lasting legacy that has significantly shaped the cultural landscape of St. Maarten.

During her years of service, Reyes focused on preserving, promoting, and elevating the island’s cultural identity. Under her leadership, the Department of Culture strengthened its role in safeguarding heritage and traditions, while ensuring culture remained visible, accessible, and celebrated across the community.

She played a central role in organising and coordinating numerous cultural events and national observances, including the National Day of Prayer, St. Martin Day, Flag Day, Constitution Day, Emancipation Day, and other nationally recognised events.

In 2022, Reyes led the development of the Sage Cultural Awards to recognise cultural icons of St. Martin and their lifetime contributions to the development, safeguarding, and promotion of culture, heritage, and legacy. She also initiated and executed the Culture and Creative Industry Forum, aimed at increasing cultural awareness through its four pillars: heritage, arts, media, and creative services.

Reyes is described by the ministry as a national and cultural icon, known for consistently representing S’Maatin culture and for her visible presence at cultural celebrations. Her passion and advocacy for culture, the ministry stated, inspired both colleagues and the wider community.

ECYS Minister Melissa Gumbs praised Reyes’ dedication, stating: “Clara knows me as the one Member of Parliament who was, quite literally, present at every event to which she ever invited Parliament during her tenure as Head of the Department of Culture. In fact, I once joked with her back in 2020 that if I ever became Minister of ECYS, much of what she hoped to do and introduce would come to fruition. I am very proud and honoured to have worked with Clara during this first year in office, especially as our collaboration has yielded a renewed vision for our country’s special days. I wish her every success for wherever the future takes her, and she knows that she has a special place in St. Martin’s cultural landscape, now and always.”

The ministry stated that the Department of Culture will continue building on the foundation established by Reyes. During the transition period, she will remain available to provide guidance and support as needed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/clara-reyes-retires-as-head-of-culture-dept-after-years-of-service