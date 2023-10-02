CLARIFICATION | THE DAILY HERALD

It is with great concern that The Daily Herald has learned that Early Charlemagne has been harassed and intimidated since his name appeared in the newspaper in relation to Carbon Acquisition Group (CAG).

Charlemagne, who worked for CAG from June 20 to September 27, 2022, did not contact The Daily Herald to be interviewed for the article that appeared in the newspaper on Thursday, titled “Carbon Group workers paid salaries in bits, or not at all”. Charlemagne was approached by a reporter from The Daily Herald who had obtained his resignation letter after CAG-owner Dwain Carbon had made this letter public.

At first, Charlemagne was reluctant to talk. He then agreed to meet with the reporter on another day and explain the content of the resignation letter. He shared his personal dilemma in dealing with CAG’s clients with whom he empathises. Charlemagne did not mention names of other employees, nor did he provide the newspaper with names of family members of Dwain Carbon.

The Daily Herald has long been aware of the Carbon family members’ names. These appeared in emails sent by them, as well as in police complaints, letters to the prosecutor and during the handling of cases in the Civil Court. Dwain Carbon’s father Felix Carbon presented himself to the judge as shareholder at CAG. He and his wife are well-known figures in the community.

