Claudio Arnell’s audiovisual artwork “Submersions” to be shown in Lyon | THE DAILY HERALD

Artist Claudio Arnell with a painting that appears in his chosen audiovisual artwork “Submersions”.





PHILIPSBURG–Local artist Claudio Arnell (34) has been selected as one of the six artists worldwide to represent this year’s United Nations mission towards awareness of climate change and pollution. His work is set to be exposed at Musée des Confluences in Lyon, France, in July 2023.

Musée des Confluences is a science centre and anthropological museum which was designated Musee de France in 2011 by the French Ministry of Culture and Communication. This museum has the ambition to explain the complexity of the world.

Arnell’s work of art entitled “Submersions” is an installation of a video projection on canvas. From a mosaic of sensations captured on film throughout the years came the birth of a work of art that aims to stimulate awareness and challenge perspectives.

The artist, who was born in French St. Martin, chose sea level rising and sargassum bloom as topics for his transformative art. While Arnell is known for challenging his creativity through painting, sculpting and photography, he decided to take the next step in his artistic development by venturing into video production. “Submersions”, completed in May 2023, is his first audiovisual production.

The chosen topic is climate change and pollution, said Arnell. “There comes a moment when our shores and our consciousness are submerged under the waters. The main theme revolves around the rising of the sea level in conjunction with the invasion of sargassum seaweed on our Caribbean coastlines.”

Arnell presented his work of art to invited guests during an event at Rohan Village in French Quarter, where he received praise and recognition as an artist with the potential to attain global pre-eminence in discussion of climate-minded artwork.

