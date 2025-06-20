Clergy from 12 islands discuss topics at DNECA conference | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the clergy taking part in the DNECA conference and retreat held at the Simpson Bay Resort and Marina on Thursday. (Robert Luckock photo)





PELICAN–Clergy from the Diocese of the North Eastern Caribbean and Aruba (DNECA) held a conference and retreat at the Simpson Bay Resort and Marina from June 17 to 19, where a number of important topics were discussed in the presence of the Right Reverend Ernest Flemming, Bishop of the Diocese.

Attendees included 20 clergy from the islands, as well as the Diocesan secretary and two spouses.

“This was an opportunity for us to come away from our weekly pastoral duties for a retreat which this year involved meditation led by Reverend Patmore Henry, whose presentation was on the theme “Making time for God-Spiritual Life of Clergy.” He was engaging, inspiring and edifying,” said Bishop Flemming.

The objective of the conference was to discuss matters or issues of importance to the Diocese. One of these issues on some of the islands in the Diocese is the movement for abortion law reform. The pro-life pro-choice positions were looked at.

“Our diocese as part of the church in the province in the West Indies has not changed its position from giving priority to the sanctity of life,” Flemming stated. “So we advocate for the protection of the unborn or the foetus. Since the foetus is believed to be a human life, like all human life it is intrinsically valuable and should be respected and protected. Additionally, terminating it will be morally wrong and a violation of his or her fundamental right to life.

“We also agreed that we should show opposition to the deplorable aspects of society that lead to abortion, such as lack of proper health care, rape, incest, fear of violence, coercion and poverty.”

With regard to homosexuality and same-sex unions, Flemming disclosed that in Antigua and Barbuda, for example, anti-buggery laws were ruled by the high court as “unconstitutional” and that there are legal challenges to this law ongoing in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“On same sex marriages we considered it noteworthy that under the Marriage or Same Sex Couples Act 2013, same-sex marriage is legal in England and Wales. This has implications or significance for the British territories of Anguilla and Montserrat in our diocese. The church of the West Indies does not explicitly ban same-sex unions, but we are neither to perform nor bless them. But we do believe, in spite of an individual’s sexual orientation, that person is a child of God and should be both loved and accepted.”

Other matters discussed included having a Zoom meeting with insurers to discuss health insurance for the clergy, and also the shortage of clergy and vacancies in many of the parishes was addressed. The importance of fostering vocations was emphasised as was the importance of clergy healthcare.

On the second day, attention was placed on the Diocese’s ongoing thrust for involvement in mission and ministry.

“This is compulsory because the church is mission and ministry and if she is to function effectively, mission and ministry cannot be optional,” Flemming stressed. “We were reminded that the Saint Michael primary school in Antigua is part of our Diocese’s mission and it needs our support. Additionally, our Diocesan Council has given approval that, as part of our missionary activities, we are to partner or adopt societies for the blind or disabled.”

The second day also included a presentation on climate crisis and environmental stewardship. There was an important reminder that the earth is among God’s best gifts, and to be neglectful of the earth is to the detriment of everyone. All Christians should be mindful of the responsibilities as God’s stewards and engage in practical efforts to preserve the earth.

The Diocese is actively engaging in discussions on a conflict resolution policy, church property policy, marriage ceremonies policy, liturgy, and the way forward for baptism and confirmation following the launch of baptism as the gateway for holy communion and other pertinent matters.

“Now that we are equipped and armed from everything that has transpired from this retreat and conference, we will return to our parishes to implement the practical recommendations or decisions to enhance the vibrancy of our Diocese,” Bishop Flemming concluded.

