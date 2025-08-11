Clients frustrated by sudden closure of PDP gym, leaseholder points to payment delays | THE DAILY HERALD

The closed facility.

~ Issue expected to be resolved soon ~

COLE BAY–Gym and spa members at the Country Club at Port de Plaisance say they were left in the dark after arriving to find the doors shuttered last Thursday, August 7, with no prior notice from management. Several clients who had recently renewed their memberships expressed frustration and confusion over the abrupt closure.

Leaseholder Jeff Boyd explained that the gym was closed due to a lack of utilities. “The utilities were turned off because of an outstanding bill that needs to be paid. Unfortunately, we have experienced a delay in two wire transfers that are inbound to us, and we need to use those funds to make payment to the resort,” Boyd explained.

A notice posted at the entrance says, “Dear valued customer, we would like to inform you that the Country Club is temporarily closed due to an unexpected electrical issue. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience.” Similar messages were posted on its Facebook page.

Boyd said Port de Plaisance Resort had closed the facility as a result of the outstanding electricity bill. “The resort is well within its rights to take this step, just like GEBE or any other utility provider. If you don’t pay the bills, the power gets shut off.”

Gym clients told “The Daily Herald” about the confusion and frustration caused by the abrupt shutdown. One member described arriving to train only to find shutters down and lights off. “On social media, they [the gym’s management – Ed.] said that they are temporarily closed but [gave] no explanation. A lot of people came back from vacation and wanted to train,” the member said.

“A lot of people paid their gym memberships. I paid on August 4th and was on there on August 5th and wanted to go back on Friday [August 8], and realized that they were closed since Thursday [August 7].”

Further complicating matters, clients reported that spa services, the pool, and tennis facilities located within the club were also inaccessible. As the gym remains closed, members are calling for clear communication and prompt action to resolve the utility outage and restore access to the facilities.

Boyd reassured members that they would not be financially disadvantaged: “We’ve made it clear to them that any time they are unable to use the gym, they will be credited for future use. We will ensure that clients are not out any money.”

Boyd described the situation as a “terrible inconvenience,” expressing regret over the closure. “We are very sorry for everyone affected, but this is due to a delay in incoming wire transfers. We had hoped this would be resolved today [Monday], but we haven’t yet seen the wire post. Until it does, we are in a difficult position,” Boyd said, adding that the issue may very well be resolved by today, Tuesday.

Boyd remains optimistic. “I believe this will be resolved very quickly. It’s an unfortunate situation where we are still waiting on two large wires that we’ve been expecting for several weeks now. They should have already arrived, but they haven’t yet. We are hopeful they will come through soon.”

