CLIMB wins bid for educational programme, exams for inmates | THE DAILY HERALD

The results of the tender process were unveiled by Minister of Justice Anna Richardson (second from left) in a meeting attended by Acting Director of the prison and house of detention Henrietta Doran (second from right), alongside Yadira Boston and Delroy Pierre representing CLIMB.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Creative Leadership and Innovation Management Bureau (CLIMB) has secured the bid to conduct General Educational Development (GED) courses for inmates at the prison and house of detention in Point Blanche, Minister of Justice Anna Richardson announced on Monday.

CLIMB is represented by Delroy Pierre and Yadire Boston, husband and wife, who both received their PhDs in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change from University of the Virgin Islands. They both had been enrolled in the Educational Leadership for Change specialization track.

The educational specialists delved into change processes to address current critical educational issues in St. Maarten. Boston’s study focused on inmates' perceptions of their literacy experiences in their home, school and prison environments, as well as identifying creative thinking and leadership skills that could help prevent the development of literacy deficiencies.

The collaboration between CLIMB and the Point Blanche prison aims to empower incarcerated individuals with educational opportunities, fostering rehabilitation and personal growth.

The GED is a general equivalency diploma which consists of standardized examinations, that entitles someone to receive credentials equivalent to a high school diploma.

Richardson emphasized the importance of education as a key component in the rehabilitation process, highlighting the government's commitment to providing inmates with the tools necessary for successful reintegration into society.

The GED SXM initiative at the prison previously resulted in significant success, with several inmates achieving their certificates of achievement under the guidance of CLIMB, Richardson said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/climb-wins-bid-for-educational-programme-exams-for-inmates