Clo’s Hot Spot wins first Bright Carnival Battle, awarded $5,500 | THE DAILY HERALD

Marie Claudia Hermance of Clo’s Hot Spot collecting her prize.

COLE BAY–Marie Claudia Hermance of Clo’s Hot Spot, booth number one on the Walter Nisbeth Road (Pondfill Road), has won the inaugural Bright Carnival Battle booth holder sales competition after recording the highest sales of Amstel Bright during St. Maarten’s 55th Carnival celebrations.

As part of the prize, Hermance received US $5,500 during the award presentation.

The prize was presented by Zoila Sanchez Contreras, who awarded Hermance on behalf of the competition organisers.

According to the announcement, the Bright Carnival Battle was organised among booth holders during Carnival celebrations and focused on Amstel Bright sales throughout the festival period.

The competition marked the inaugural edition of the Bright Carnival Battle sales challenge for booth holders participating in St. Maarten Carnival activities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/clo-s-hot-spot-wins-first-bright-carnival-battle-awarded-5-502