Close to 3,000 already vaccinated in Anguilla | THE DAILY HERALD

From left, Minister of Infrastructure Haydn Hughes, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Parliamentary Secretary Quincia Gumbs-Marie, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aisha Andrewin and Permanent Secretary Foster Rogers.

ANGUILLA–Permanent Secretary for Health, Foster Rogers told members of the media on Monday that 2,861 persons in Anguilla have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. The health team is working hard and vaccinates approximately 300 people per day. There are some 5,000 persons registered for vaccination, but Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster said the island needs over 10,000 to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. He stressed that COVID-19 is a disease that can kill and if there is an opportunity to be vaccinated and prevent illness or death, it should be taken.

Rogers said that health workers, retired persons and many in the hospitality industry have been vaccinated. Last week the team was at Belmond Cap Juluca and CuisinArt Resort and this week will be going to Four Seasons and Frangipani. He assured those registered who have not been called that they will be notified soon. At the present time vaccination is at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, but from next week the Western Polyclinic will be open as well.

Parliamentary Secretary Quincia Gumbs-Marie said the government is working on combating misinformation regarding the vaccination. She said it is guaranteed to reduce severe illness or death. She noted that it is not mandatory but highly encouraged as it is an opportunity to help ourselves and help the country.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aisha Andrewin said Anguilla is in a good place regarding COVID-19 and everyone should take the opportunity to be vaccinated. She said there is no downside to the vaccination and it will prevent illness and block transmission.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/close-to-3-000-already-vaccinated-in-anguilla