Closure of Ackee Tree Drive for Concrete Hard Surfacing Project | THE DAILY HERALD

Half-road closures will be in effect from 7:00am to 4:00pm on weekdays.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, in collaboration with Windward Roads Infrastructure, will commence the next phase of the Design & Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project on Ackee Tree Drive in Cole Bay. The project is set to begin on October 21, and will involve the paving of a 150-metre stretch of Ackee Tree Drive.

To accommodate this work, there will be half-road closures from 7:00am to 4:00pm on weekdays. During work hours, traffic will be restricted to alternating routes, reducing the road width to 2.5 metres. Motorists and residents are advised that limited parking will be available along the side of the road where space permits. After 4:00pm and until 7:00am the following morning, the road will be accessible, but residents are advised to proceed with caution and at their own risk.

There may be additional inconveniences during and after concrete pouring, particularly for residents with restricted access to their homes. Emergency access will be permitted as needed during these times.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience and appreciates the community’s cooperation as this project works to improve road infrastructure in the area. For more information or urgent concerns, residents can contact VROMI at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call tel. 542-4292 ext. 2388.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/closure-of-ackee-tree-drive-for-concrete-hard-surfacing-project