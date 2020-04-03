Clyde calls for unity in fight against COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

EUSTATIUS–In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Progressive Labour Party leader Clyde van Putten said on Thursday evening that he was deeply concerned with the recent announcement that two persons were tested positive with the virus in St. Eustatius.

Van Putten said in a press release that this revelation is not in the least good news for such a small island as St. Eustatius. He called on all residents of the island to adhere to the rules and regulations as put forward by the local authorities in an effort to prevent any further outbreak of this deadly virus.

Van Putten further advised residents to practise social-distancing, staying at home and washing of hands on a regularly basis. He is concerned with some of the comments and publications on social media that are not contributing in a positive way to the present situation. This is not the time for division, name-calling or playing the blame game, he said.

“As a God-fearing people we must come together in solidarity and pray for the safety of our island and its people. This pandemic, which is deadly, should not be taken for granted. Therefore, we must adhere to all the guidelines given in an effort to protect ourselves and the safety of others. In these trying times I have every confidence that God will see us through this painful period,” he said.

In concluding, Van Putten said his thoughts and prayers are with the two individuals who were infected and wished them a speedy recovery and much strength to their families.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/clyde-calls-for-unity-in-fight-against-covid-19