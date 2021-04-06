Clyde Van Putten flown to St. Maarten for medical care | THE DAILY HERALD

SXM Airways Aircraft at the F.D. Roosevelt Airport.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Progressive Labour Party (PLP) Island Councilman Clyde van Putten was flown off island on Tuesday, April 6, for medical treatment. He left aboard an SXM Airways aircraft around 2:00pm and was transferred to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in St. Maarten for treatment. He is currently undergoing tests.

The Island Councilman told The Daily Herald that he was not feeling well on Tuesday morning, so he went to Queen Beatrix Medical Centre in Statia for medical assistance. The doctor on call decided to send him to SMMC for further medical attention in St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/clyde-van-putten-flown-to-st-maarten-for-medical-care