‘Co-Creating Social Impact’ forum by NPOwer and Think 2 Do Institute | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants deliberating during Forum 1, which brought together government departments and non-profit organisations.

PHILIPSBURG–Foresee Foundation’s NPOwer and the Think 2 Do Institute are hosting the second forum in their “Co-Creating Social Impact” series, scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2024. This forum aims to provide participants with valuable insights into the importance of social cohesion and the Social Progress Index (SPI) as tools for assessing and enhancing the quality of life in St. Maarten. Special attention will be given to recently evolving issues such as access to electricity, telecommunications, information, and infrastructure.

The forum aims to unite representatives of the private sector, Parliament, Council of Ministers, semi-government entities, and non-profit organisations. The focus will be on understanding social cohesion and the Social Progress Index (SPI) as vital tools for improving the quality of life in St. Maarten. This event will be held in the conference room upstairs at University of St. Maarten from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Think 2 DO Institute CEO Bonnie Roberts Benesh, PhD, will lead the discussions. Benesh, an expert in international economic development and organisational change, will guide the forum using her extensive experience. At the 2023 conference, she highlighted the critical role of social cohesion in community resilience, setting the stage for this year's series to drive essential dialogues for St. Maarten’s growth.

Additionally, an advanced “Deep Dive” session will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the office of Foresee Foundation/NPOwer at A.Th. Illidge Road #60. This session is open to attendees of the April 24 or July 8 introductory forums and will focus on creating the framework for St. Maarten’s SPI. Interested persons can register at

https://bit.ly/2024-Forum-NPOwer or scan the QR code on NPOwer’s social media event graphics.

Attendance at one of the introductory sessions is required for the Deep Dive session.

Benesh, known for her work as a researcher and organisational change consultant, will moderate the forum. As CEO of Think 2 Do Institute, she collaborates with public and private sectors to promote leadership and community resilience, develop life-long learning systems, integrate IT into societal structures, and create master plans for various regions.

This forum is a call to action for the private sector, government, and non-profits to collaborate on St. Maarten’s developmental challenges. By combining resources and expertise, these sectors can co-create solutions with significant social impact, fostering a more resilient and cohesive community.

