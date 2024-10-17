‘Co-Creating Social Impact’ Forum deemed a success | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Bonnie Benesh guided the forum with her knowledge and hands-on experience in co-creating social impact through cross-sectoral collaboration.





PHILIPSBURG–The Department of Social Development, through the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI and the 4C Foundation, thanked participants, collaborators and stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the recently concluded “Co-Creating Social Impact” Forum.

The event, which took place on October 11, 14 and 15, brought together representatives from the public and private sectors, non-profit organisations (NPOs) and the wider community to foster strategic partnerships and enhance social cohesion in St. Maarten. Central to the event’s success was the dynamic presentation and leadership of Dr. Bonnie Benesh, a renowned change agent and thought leader with extensive expertise in human and organisational systems. Benesh, who specialises in international economic development, workforce skills for the 21st century and building resilient societies, guided the forum with her knowledge and hands-on experience in creating social impact through cross-sectoral collaboration.

Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs and Secretary General of VSA Joy Arnell were key advocates for this collaboration.

Recognising the value of joint efforts between the public, private and non-profit sectors, they encouraged civil servants to actively participate in the forum with the aim of building stronger bridges between sectors for the benefit of the community, it was stated in a press release.

“We are truly thankful for the dedication and participation of everyone involved. This forum represents an important step towards a more united St. Maarten. We are particularly grateful to the 4C Foundation, the Think 2 Do Institute and the minister of VROMI, whose vision and commitment to social progress have inspired this collaboration,” said Arnell.

Key objectives of the forum included strengthening public-private partnerships: facilitating greater cooperation between NPOs, government bodies and the private sector to better address community needs; and empowering NPOs: providing non-profit organisations with the resources and support necessary to expand their societal impact.

Other objectives are strategic social development: collaborating to design and implement actionable plans aimed at improving social cohesion and addressing critical social issues, culminating in the creation of a Social Progress Index (SPI) for St. Maarten.

Through expert-led discussions and interactive workshops, participants were able to share insights and develop practical strategies for addressing the island’s social challenges. The forum also created a platform for ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the government and key stakeholders, ensuring the long-term success of these efforts, it was stated in the release.

The Department of Social Development, the Ministry of VROMI and the 4C Foundation said they look forward to continuing this partnership and implementing the recommendations generated at the forum. The collective work will contribute to the overall well-being of St. Maarten’s communities and support evidence-based policymaking.

For more information, contact the Department of Social Development at +1(721)542-0349 Ext: 2458.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/co-creating-social-impact-forum-deemed-a-success