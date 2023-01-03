Coast Guard intercepts undocumented persons | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee at Charles A. Woodley pier.

Close-up of the boat that is moored at the pier.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Caribbean Netherlands Coast Guard encountered a boat with four undocumented persons during a regular patrol in the waters around St. Eustatius on Thursday, December 30, 2022.

As the persons onboard the boat did not have any documentation, but indicated that they lived in St. Maarten, they were taken to St. Maarten, where they were handed over to the Immigration authorities to continue the investigation.

The boat is currently moored at Charles A. Woodley Pier in Statia. It will be investigated whether the vessel is registered in St. Maarten or elsewhere.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coast-guard-intercepts-undocumented-persons