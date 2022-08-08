Coast Guard reports two more drug hauls | THE DAILY HERALD

Intercepted

WILLEMSTAD–A Metal Shark patrol boat of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard’s support centre Aruba, in collaboration with its flying units, recently intercepted two boats and confiscated a total of more than 500 kilograms in contraband.

One of the suspect boats.

Two Colombians, a Venezuelan and two Arubans have been arrested. The drugs and the suspects were handed over to the Organised Crime Unit of the Aruba Police Force KPA, which is investigating the case further.

Last week Thursday, a Royal Netherlands Navy vessel intercepted another drug transport. This was done through coordination from the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) in Curaçao together with the Coast Guard helicopter and airplane. In this action, more than 1,000 kilograms of narcotics was seized, and five Venezuelans were arrested. Both were handed over to the Curaçao Police Force KPC for further investigation.

With this latest action, the drug shipment interception counter reached six within three weeks. Their combined weight is more than four tons.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coast-guard-reports-two-more-drug-hauls