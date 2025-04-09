Coast Guard rescues two from sinking vessel after Mayday call | THE DAILY HERALD

After stabilizing the vessel, the “Poema” crew towed the boat safely to Simpson Bay.

PHILIPSBURG–The crew of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard cutter “Poema” sprang into action Tuesday afternoon after receiving a Mayday distress call on VHF radio channel 16. The call came from a vessel in French territorial waters.

The captain reported the boat was rapidly taking on water and in imminent danger of sinking. The “Poema” immediately navigated to the scene. Upon arrival, the crew discovered that a second vessel was already on-site, working to pump water from the stricken boat.

The Coast Guard quickly assumed control of the situation, deploying a high-capacity pump to speed up the water removal process. After stabilizing the vessel, the “Poema” crew towed the boat—along with its two occupants—safely to Simpson Bay.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard emphasized the importance of having proper emergency equipment and communications tools on board. All seafarers are reminded to remain vigilant while out at sea.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coast-guard-rescues-two-from-sinking-vessel-after-mayday-call