Coast Guard rescues vessel with 27 persons on board | THE DAILY HERALD

There appeared to be 27 people on the vessel.

PHILIPSBURG–The Coast Guard received a distress call on Tuesday morning that a vessel was having engine problems near Saba. There were presumably two passengers on the vessel. The captain of the vessel informed that he was drifting at sea between Saba and St. Maarten.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Rescue and Coordination Center, which was already in contact with the rescue and coordination centre in Martinique, received a request from Martinique to rescue the passengers on the vessel at sea.

After receiving the request, the Coast Guard immediately dispatched the cutter Poema to rescue the passengers. The captain of the vessel reported that there was no lifesaving equipment on his vessel and that they needed help quickly.

The Poema sailed towards Saba to assist the passengers. Once at the scene the Poema noticed that the vessel was being towed by a smaller vessel which had offered help.

Poema took over the towing from the auxiliary boat and towed the vessel to St. Maarten. After further investigation there appeared to be 27 people, presumably illegals, on board of the vessel.

All persons and the captain have been handed over to the St. Maarten Police Force and the Immigration Department in St. Maarten for further investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coast-guard-rescues-vessel-with-27-persons-on-board